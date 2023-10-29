Matthew Perry’s sudden demise has left his fans across the world deeply saddened. The actor, popularly known to play Chandler Bing on NBC sitcom FRIENDS, died at the age of 54. Social media has been flooded with tributes in beloved memory of the actor. Not just that, organist at Bridgestone Arena paid tribute to Matthew by playing FRIENDS theme during Toronto Maple Leafs vs Nashville Predators’ game. Matthew Perry Dies at 54: Netizens Pay Tribute to FRIENDS’ Chandler Bing, Share Pics of the Actor From the Popular Show on X.

Organist At Bridgestone Arena Pay Tribute To Matthew Perry

The ogranist at Bridgestone Arena played the Friends theme song in honor of Matthew Perry 💔 pic.twitter.com/nX5j1n59A5 — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) October 29, 2023

