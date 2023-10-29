Matthew Perry was best known for playing Chandler Bing on the popular show FRIENDS. His death has come as a huge shock to fans across the globe. As per reports, Matthew was found dead at his Los Angeles homes. The actor, aged 54, was reportedly found unconscious in a hot tub. Fans of the actor have shared pics of him on X and paid tributes on his death. Matthew Perry, FRIENDS Star, Dies at 54 of Apparent Drowning - Reports.

Shocking

chandler has always been such a comfort character growing up, i can't believe matthew perry is gone 💔💔💔 pic.twitter.com/VfDVCGGkw0 — ✭ kate has ootw tv on repeat (@lovqains) October 29, 2023

Gone Too Soon

watching friends for the first time and falling in love with chandler bing is something i will forever hold dearly. one of the best characters on television, and one of the best actors to play it. im beyond distraught. matthew perry was too young. this is heartbreaking pic.twitter.com/S1AAdEzswl — carlos (@svlmonskinrolls) October 29, 2023

RIP

thank you matthew perry for giving us chandler bing 😭 you and he will never be forgotten 🩷 pic.twitter.com/TbIJpZ03cO — anna (@beauxarlen) October 29, 2023

Fans' Fave

whether he was chandler bing or matthew perry, he always wanted to make us, the audience, laugh. we were always his first thought. and for that, i will always love you. I know I didn’t know you personally, but you made me so happy. You’re at peace now, Matthew Perry. ♥️ pic.twitter.com/q6TXaUWbji — maree 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@chndlerz) October 29, 2023

Will Always Be Loved

im completely devastated by this news i can hardly believe it. matthew perry made chandler bing come to life. he made millions of people laugh even in dark times. matthew you're so loved and you'll be so missed 💕 pic.twitter.com/LpTmFemuY1 — all things friends (@friendscatalog) October 29, 2023

Remembering Chandler Bing

Thank you for giving us Chandler Bing, rest in peace Matthew Perry. :( pic.twitter.com/RJPs19GHuU — brie. (@kissofbecks) October 29, 2023

