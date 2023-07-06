In some heartbreaking news, Robert De Niro's daughter, Drena De Niro, confirmed on her social media that her son, Leandro De Niro Rodriguez, passed away at the young age of 19. Responding to a commentor on Instagram, Drena confirmed that her son passed away after taking pills that were laced with fentanyl. Drena would then go on to post an emotional tribute for her son on Instagram calling him a "beautiful angel" and said that her heart is "broken forever." Leandro De Niro Rodriguez, Robert De Niro’s Grandson, Dies at 19.

Drena De Niro Revealing the Cause of Her Son's Death (Photo Credits: Instagram)

