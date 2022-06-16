Ryan Gosling’s first look from Barbie has left everyone stunned. The handsome hunk is seen flashing his washboard abs, blonde hair and a spray tan in the upcoming film. He is set to portray the character Ken in Greta Gerwig’s directorial that features Margot Robbie in the titular role. While some have found him to be perfect as Ken, a few others have given a thumbs down to his avatar. Barbie: Ryan Gosling Flashes His Alluring Abs in First Look from Greta Gerwig’s Film (View Pic).

Ryan Gosling As Ken In Barbie

The Transformation

ryan gosling in the new barbie movie is giving earring magic ken, and i’m not mad about it pic.twitter.com/oq7Ggv8nlH — aurora🦇 (@ghouliay3lps) June 15, 2022

Bleach Blonde

#LizGossipNews😘💖 LA & Hollywood is ready for @RyanGosling the famous actor & here is the first photo of the actor with blonde hair Ryan is #Ken in #BARBIE the movie premieres next year July 21, 2023! He looks so sexy 🔥🇺🇸🥰🔥🥰🇺🇸❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥 with this style of hair. pic.twitter.com/1rkjNJ53Dq — Lizbeth Gutierrez (@lizgossipnews) June 16, 2022

Uh-Ooh

I’m sorry but it’s a no for me🫣. I just really wasn’t prepared for this version of Ryan gosling. #BARBIE #RyanGosling #media (📸:Warner bros) pic.twitter.com/XhD0LAKtf5 — Thebutterflydiaries (@thebutterflydi) June 16, 2022

Aced It

Noah Calhoun in The Notebook: “I could be whatever you want. You just tell me what you want.” World: Be Barbie. Ryan Gosling: “I’ll be that for you.” pic.twitter.com/pHHAGC4sLt — Bree Sly is in outer space💫 (@brisa_sylvestre) June 16, 2022

Clearly Unhappy

Ryan Gosling as Ken in Barbie is Donald Trump in another universe. — Dos Balbin (@2_balbin) June 16, 2022

Do You Agree?

Freddie Prinze Jr's Fred walked so Ryan Gosling's Ken could run pic.twitter.com/QZXzaXWx9h — Michael (earth 838 variant) (@bashful_michael) June 15, 2022

Does He?

Why does Ryan Gosling in the Barbie movie look like a cross between Orange Cassidy and Fred from Scooby Doo may I ask pic.twitter.com/CDn4z6O167 — Leevs x 🧣 (@HelloItsLevi) June 15, 2022

All Hearts For Ryan Gosling As Ken

Ryan Gosling as Ken 💖 Can't wait for Barbie ✨ pic.twitter.com/YTkSe1fesz — Marciano Palácio 🤝 HOLD MY HAND (@mars_palacio) June 15, 2022

