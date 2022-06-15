Fans have already gotten a taste of how Margot Robbie will look in Barbie. And today, the makers dropped a sizzling look of Ryan Gosling (Ken) from the same film and it's pretty AF. In the photo, we get to see the Hollywood lad flaunting his washboard abs via an all-denim look. Hottie alert! Barbie: Margot Robbie, Issa Rae and Hari Nef Play Different Versions of the Titular Character in Greta Gerwig's Film - Reports.

Ryan Gosling in Barbie:

First look at Ryan Gosling's Ken in Greta Gerwig's #BARBIE in theaters July 21, 2023 pic.twitter.com/nignpwmNnY — Fandango (@Fandango) June 15, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)