Sacheen Littlefeather breathed her last on October 2. The Academy shared a tweet confirming her demise. The Native American civil rights activist was suffering from breast cancer. The activist famously declined Marlon Brando’s 1973 Best Actor Academy Award for The Godfather died at the age of 75. Robert Cormier Dies at 33: Heartland Star Suffered Injuries From an Unfortunate Fall.

Sacheen Littlefeather Dies At 75

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Academy (@theacademy)

