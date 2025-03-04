Emilia Pérez star Karla Sofía Gascón took to Instagram to share her heartfelt gratitude after attending the 97th Academy Awards. The actress, who was nominated for Best Actress, thanked the members of The Academy for the honour and the invitation to the prestigious ceremony. Karla reflected on her experience at the event, describing it as enjoyable and entertaining. She also shared her excitement about reuniting with friends and colleagues at the 97th Oscars. The actress extended her congratulations to all the winners, giving a special mention to Zoë Saldaña, Camille Cottin and Clément Ducol. In her post, Karla also expressed her appreciation for Netflix, Why Not Productions and director Jacques Audiard for their support. She ended on a heartfelt note, thanking Emilia Pérez for everything the film has taught her. Oscars 2025: Conan O’Brien Takes Potshots at ’Emilia Perez’s Karla Sofía Gascón During Opening Monologue, Jimmy Kimmel Gets Hilarious Mention (Watch Video).

Karla Sofía Gascón’s Note Post Oscars

