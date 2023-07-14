Again, after more than 60 years, the SAG-AFTRA has decided to go on a strike alongside the WGA to demand fair compensations for their work, and netizens have found a really hilarious coincidence with the last strike that took place in 1960. Lead by then guild president Ronald Reagan who organised the strike back then and went on to become the president of the United States, netizens are speculating that Fran Drescher, the current president of SAG-AFTRA, will follow in his steps to become the next US president too - and the memes are hilarious. SAG-AFTRA Strike: From Fan Expos to Movie Premieres, Here're List of Things Actors Aren't Allowed to Do As Their Guild Strikes Against Hollywood Studios.

The Logic Is There...

History Has a Way of Repeating Itself...

Fran Drescher 2028 Presidential Campaign is Imminent...

Has to Be More Than Just a Coincidence...

