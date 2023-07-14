Again, after more than 60 years, the SAG-AFTRA has decided to go on a strike alongside the WGA to demand fair compensations for their work, and netizens have found a really hilarious coincidence with the last strike that took place in 1960. Lead by then guild president Ronald Reagan who organised the strike back then and went on to become the president of the United States, netizens are speculating that Fran Drescher, the current president of SAG-AFTRA, will follow in his steps to become the next US president too - and the memes are hilarious. SAG-AFTRA Strike: From Fan Expos to Movie Premieres, Here're List of Things Actors Aren't Allowed to Do As Their Guild Strikes Against Hollywood Studios.

The Logic Is There...

The last time SAG struck simultaneously with the WGA its leader was Ronald Reagan. Therefore we can conclude that Fran Drescher will soon be President of the United States of America. pic.twitter.com/S0Yi9A55hg — Jordan Hoffman (@jhoffman) July 13, 2023

History Has a Way of Repeating Itself...

the last time there was a double strike, Ronald Reagan was the president of SAG so if history is any indicator, Fran Drescher will do irreparable damage to this country as its president in 2043 — Eric Ernst is On Strike. (@popkiller) July 13, 2023

Fran Drescher 2028 Presidential Campaign is Imminent...

The last SAG president to go on strike was later elected president of the United States. The current SAG-AFTRA president is Fran Drescher. pic.twitter.com/Hr60dBJ0oq — Canderous Ordoliberal 🫥 (@butleriano) July 13, 2023

Has to Be More Than Just a Coincidence...

ronald reagan was the SAG president in the 60s????? and fran drescher is the president now??????? — Paige Skinner (@paginaskinner) July 13, 2023

