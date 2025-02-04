Authorities have arrested two employees of the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority (MWAA) for allegedly leaking surveillance footage of last week’s tragic aircraft collision in Washington, D.C., which resulted in the deaths of 67 people. The employees, whose identities have not been disclosed, are facing charges of computer trespass for making an unauthorized copy of the video and providing it to CNN. Officials stated that the footage was leaked without proper clearance, violating internal policies and security protocols. Law enforcement officials emphasized the importance of safeguarding sensitive information, particularly in ongoing investigations. "Unauthorized disclosures can compromise the integrity of official inquiries," an MWAA spokesperson said. The footage in question reportedly captured critical moments leading up to the collision, raising concerns over potential lapses in operational oversight. Washington Plane-Helicopter Crash: Families Visit Wreckage Site Days After Deadliest US Air Disaster in Generation.

2 MWAA Employees Arrested for Leaking DC Collision Footage to CNN

2 Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority employees have been arrested for leaking this video to CNN https://t.co/YmVk82gXDo — BNO News Live (@BNODesk) February 3, 2025

NEW: Two airport employees arrested for leaking the video footage of the D.C. collision last week to CNN. 67 people are deceased because people didn't do their jobs right and they're arresting people who shared a video? Two Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority… pic.twitter.com/1fzSpuPimC — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 4, 2025

