After a mid-air collision between American Airlines Flight 5342 and a US Army Black Hawk helicopter near Reagan National Airport, the plane crashed into the Potomac River. Rescue teams have recovered 19 bodies, but there are no signs of survivors so far. The plane, carrying 64 people, was approaching the airport when the incident occurred. American Airlines has set up a toll-free helpline for families seeking information about the crash. Dramatic footage shows a fiery explosion as the two aircraft collided. Emergency crews continue searching for survivors, with flight operations at the airport suspended. Authorities are investigating the cause of the accident, while the condition of the remaining passengers remains unclear. More updates are expected as rescue efforts progress. US Plane-Helicopter Collision Videos: American Airlines Flight 5342 Crashes in Potomac River After Colliding With DC Police Chopper in Arlington; Flight Operations Suspended at Reagan National Airport.

US Plane-Helicopter Collision

BREAKING: At least 19 bodies pulled from river after D.C. plane crash, according to first responders. No sign of survivors — BNO News (@BNONews) January 30, 2025

🚨 #BREAKING: A plane has crashed into a helicopter while landing at Reagan National Airport near Washington, DC Fatalities have been reported, a MASSIVE search & rescue operation is happening in the Potomac River Witnesses reported seeing a “massive crash” and hearing a loud… pic.twitter.com/GtSiWjUWn0 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 30, 2025

