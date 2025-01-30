An American Airlines Flight 5342 crashed into the Potomac River near Washington, DC, after a mid-air collision with a DC police helicopter near Arlington. The exact number of passengers on board remains unknown. The dramatic crash, captured on video, shows a fiery explosion as the two aircraft collided while approaching Reagan National Airport. Emergency response teams and rescue boats are actively searching the river for survivors. Flight operations at Reagan National have been suspended. Authorities are investigating the cause of the accident, and updates on casualties are awaited. Sudan Plane Crash: 18 Killed After Aircraft Carrying 21 Crashes in Unity State, Says Report (See Pics).

US Plane-Helicopter Collision

🚨 #BREAKING: A plane has crashed into a helicopter while landing at Reagan National Airport near Washington, DC Fatalities have been reported, a MASSIVE search & rescue operation is happening in the Potomac River Witnesses reported seeing a “massive crash” and hearing a loud… pic.twitter.com/GtSiWjUWn0 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 30, 2025

Webcam at the Kennedy Center caught an explosion mid-air across the Potomac. https://t.co/v75sxitpH6 pic.twitter.com/HInYdhBYs5 — Alejandro Alvarez (@aletweetsnews) January 30, 2025

