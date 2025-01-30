Following a tragic mid-air collision between American Airlines Flight 5342 and a US Army Black Hawk helicopter over the Potomac River, American Airlines CEO Robert Isom expressed deep sorrow for the lives lost. The crash, which occurred as the plane approached Reagan National Airport, left 19 people dead. The airline has set up a toll-free helpline for concerned family members at 800-679-8215. Additional numbers for international callers can be found on news.aa.com. Rescue operations continue as authorities investigate the cause of the crash and search for further victims. US Plane-Helicopter Collision Videos: American Airlines Flight 5342 Crashes in Potomac River After Colliding With Army Chopper in Arlington; Flight Operations Suspended at Reagan National Airport.

American Airlines CEO Robert Isom Expresses Sorrow At Incident

CEO Robert Isom provided an update regarding #AA5342 before departing to Washington, D.C. Watch the briefing at https://t.co/DaPCYA2V7D — americanair (@AmericanAir) January 30, 2025

Statement from American Airlines CEO Robert Isom on tonight's plane crash pic.twitter.com/2uxOC5ETIA — BNO News Live (@BNODesk) January 30, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)