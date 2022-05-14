Courteney Cox has confirmed her return as Gale Weathers for Scream 6. The announcement comes as the movie is about to begin production this summer with a release aiming for next year. Talking about the script, Cox had a lot of positive things to say about it as well. She will joined by Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega. Scream 6: Melissa Barerra, Jenna Ortega and More Set to Return in the Sequel, Synopsis of the Movie Revealed - Reports.

Check Out The Source Below:

Courteney Cox confirms she is returning for ‘SCREAM 6’ and has seen a script. “I don't know about contracts and where things are, but I'll tell you in the script — it's a really good one.” (Source: https://t.co/scHRHcQhD8) pic.twitter.com/QqYSNmEOte — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) May 13, 2022

