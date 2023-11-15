Actor Matthew Perry’s shocking demise left everyone shattered, especially his co-stars from the sitcom FRIENDS. Courteney Cox took to Instagram to pay heartfelt tribute to her late co-star by sharing a scene from the sitcom featuring Monica Geller and Chandler Bing. She gave information on the backstory of one of her favourite scenes stating, “Chandler and Monica were supposed to have a one night fling in London. But because of the audience’s reaction, it became the beginning of their love story.” Matt LeBlanc Bids Emotional Adieu to Matthew Perry, FRIENDS Actor Promises To 'Never Forget' Chandler Bing! (View Post).

Courteney Cox Pays Tribute To Matthew Perry

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Courteney Cox (@courteneycoxofficial)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)