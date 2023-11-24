Hollywood star Courteney Cox is has taken a trip down memory lane, sharing a heartwarming Thanksgiving flashback video featuring the late Matthew Perry from the iconic sitcom Friends. The three-year-old clip showcases Cox channeling her inner Monica Geller, recreating the memorable turkey scene from the fifth season. As she wished fans a Happy Thanksgiving, the 59-year-old actress brought laughter and fond memories to social media, reminding everyone of the classic "The One with All the Thanksgivings" episode. Courteney Cox Remembers Late Actor Matthew Perry, Shares a Scene From FRIENDS Featuring Monica and Chandler (Watch Video).

Courteney Cox's Thanksgiving Wish To Fans

