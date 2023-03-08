It looks like Scream fans are in for a treat as the latest in the franchise, Scream VI, is getting some high praise in its early reviews. With critics saying that its the "goriest" outing yet of the franchise, they are also calling it a highly "satisfying" and "fun" sequel that's filled with fan service. Let's take a look at what some of the reviews are saying. Scream VI Review: Jenna Ortega, Melissa Barrera's Slasher Film Has 'Phenomenal' Character Work Say Early Reactions, Call it a 'Blast' and 'Suspenseful'.

Watch the Trailer for Scream VI:

The AV Club: It would seem that another sequel is all but guaranteed, and deservedly so, especially with Scream VI having something no other movie in the series has had: Melissa Barrera front and center. Somewhat underused in 2022’s Scream, here she reconciles her character’s familial ties to one of the first Scream’s killers, Billy Loomis (Skeet Ulrich), and then uses that “killer instinct” to the Core Four’s advantage. This is the first time a Scream film has featured someone as dangerous as a Ghostface on the side of good—or, at least, good-adjacent. How our heroes could wield this compelling and complex addition to their arsenal in future sequels holds significant potential, as Scream VI ends in the way all good horror movies should: With fans dying for more.

Collider: Much like the recent Creed III, Scream VI finds a way to both honor and revel in the past, while creating a path forward for a new generation. It finds just the right combination of nostalgia and fresh blood, telling a story that manages to feel familiar in its winks at the past, but breaking with tradition in ways that are exciting and new for this series. Scream VI might be a sequel to a requel, but this franchise still finds new ways to feel original in its approach to this world.

IGN: Emotions and brutality are at an all-time high in Scream 6, setting it up to be the best sequel in the franchise yet. Though it does ultimately fumble the reason for Sidney Prescott’s absence, RadioSilence has officially proven that there’s a future for the franchise with or without its original final girl by giving us strong connections to the new Core Four.

The Hollywood Reporter: The film includes several elaborate set pieces, the best of which is a lengthy sequence in a crowded subway car filled with Halloween-celebrating riders wearing not only Ghostface masks but also ones from numerous other horror film franchises. Directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett ratchet up the suspense in the scene expertly, even if the results are ultimately less terrifying than simply riding the 6 train at rush hour. There’s also a terrific opening employing the “woman getting a troubling phone call” staple, featuring budding scream queen Samara Weaving (Ready or Not) as an ill-fated university professor who teaches a course on, what else, slasher films.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)