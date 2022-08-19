Schitt's Creek fame Dan Levy has boarded Sex Education Season 4 at Netflix. The makers have shared the stills of the actor from the sets of the show and he is striking a pose alongside Emma Mackey. Variety also reported that six new series regulars, have also boarded the show including Thaddea Graham, Marie Reuther, Felix Mufti, Anthony Lexa, Alexandra James, and Imani Yahshua. Enola Holmes 2: Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill’s Netflix Film to Arrive on November 4; Makers Drop Stills from the Movie.

Dan Levy on Sex Education Season 4 Sets

this is what you’ve been waiting 4. we're back bébés. welcoming @danjlevy as Mr Molloy. pic.twitter.com/drjWwSBek8 — sex education (@sexeducation) August 19, 2022

