Shakira and Bizarrap's Latin track "BZRP Music Sessions Vol 53" has smashed four new Guinness World Records! The song gained 63 million views in the first 24 hours on YouTube and became the fastest Latin track to reach 100 million views as well. It also earned the record for the most streamed Latin song on Spotify in 24 hours. Shakira and Bizarrap Deliver a Flawless Performance of Their Session 53 on Jimmy Fallon.

