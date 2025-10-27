Elon Musk said the team had found a significant bug in X’s “For You” algorithm, which resulted in users seeing fewer posts from people they followed. He said, "It should be fixed by tomorrow." The tech billionaire also mentioned that the company would add a new setting for the “Following” feed based on users’ requests. It will allow users to see “either everything from everyone you follow or only the highlights.” Musk said that with this change, the “Following” feed would become more usable. Grokipedia V0.1 Launching Soon: Elon Musk’s xAI Expected To Release Its Wikipedia Rival Platform Shortly.

Elon Musk Says X Team Will Fix 'For You' Feed Bug and Release New Setting in 'Following' Feed

Also, based on a user suggestion, we are adding a setting for your Following feed to see either everything from everyone you follow or only the highlights. That should make the Following feed much more usable. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 27, 2025

