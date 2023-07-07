According to reports, Soprano singer Lee Sang Eun was found dead minutes before her performance. She was 46. On July 6 around 8:23 pm one of the event staff found the lifeless body of the singer in the concert's venue's third-floor women's bathroom, and called the police. Na Chul Dies at 36; Korean Actor's Mortuary to be Kept at Soonchunhyung University Hall.

Check Out The Tweet Here:

Singer Lee Sang Eun Found Dead In Bathroom Minutes Before Performancehttps://t.co/5yTxUUhvVV — Koreaboo (@Koreaboo) July 7, 2023

