Tom Holland's Marvel film Spider-Man No Way Home is roaring at the Indian box office. The MCU movie that released on December 16 has been ruling the ticket window since then and is showing no sign of slowing down. Despite COVID-19 cases and Omicron in the country on a rise, audiences are going to theatres to watch the Spidey flick. Now, the movie's total stands at Rs 183.02 crore. Well, Rs 200 crore club is on the cards soon.

Check It Out:

#SpiderMan is gradually slowing down, but the job is done... All eyes on its journey towards ₹ 200 cr… [Week 2] Fri 6.75 cr, Sat 10.10 cr, Sun 10 cr, Mon 4.45 cr, Tue 3.65 cr. Total: ₹ 183.02 cr Nett BOC. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/nyzdnALFku — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 29, 2021

