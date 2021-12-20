Spider-Man No Way Home is roaring at the Indian box office, as the superhero film has surpassed Rs 100 crore mark in just four days. Even after 50% occupancy in Maharashtra theatres and tough competition from Allu Arjun's Pushpa The Rise, Tom Holland's MCU flick has performed supremely well. The Spidey movie which had minted a total of Rs Rs 79.14 crore until day three, now stands at a total of Rs 108.37 crore. The flick earned Rs 29.23 crore on Sunday (December 19). Congratulations to the team!

Spider-Man No Way Home Box Office in India:

#SpiderMan casts its web at the #BO… Posts MASSIVE TOTAL in its *extended* 4-day weekend… Emerges HIGHEST GROSSING FILM for #SonyIndia in 4 days… All eyes on weekdays… Thu 32.67 cr, Fri 20.37 cr, Sat 26.10 cr, Sun 29.23 cr. Total: ₹ 108.37 cr Nett BOC. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/dsDoVZ4ot5 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 20, 2021

