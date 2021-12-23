Spider-Man: No Way Home was released on the theatres on December 13, and since the movie released on the big screens it has been doing extremely well at the ticket window. After successfully running for a week, the movie has collected Rs Rs 139.57 crore in India as of now. It seems like the MCU flick is just unstoppable with this growing success. Spider-Man: No Way Home is the third Spider-Man movie on the franchise and the 27th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Check Out The Tweet Below:

#SpiderMan continues its triumphant gallop… Stays strong on weekdays… All eyes on Week 2, when it faces #83TheFilm and #Matrix… Thu 32.67 cr, Fri 20.37 cr, Sat 26.10 cr, Sun 29.23 cr, Mon 12.10 cr, Tue 10.40 cr, Wed 8.70 cr. Total: ₹ 139.57 cr Nett BOC. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/ZandHaqXp8 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 23, 2021

