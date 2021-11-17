Sorry, Marvel fans! No Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield in there, but the second trailer of Spider-Man: No Way Home doesn't lack in excitement. We see Tom Holland's Peter Parker battle not one but five Spidey-villains we have seen in the past - Doc Ock, Electro, Green Goblin, The Lizard and Sandman in here, while also have a 'Gwen Stacy' moment with Zendaya's MJ.

Watch the Trailer:

