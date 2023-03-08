It looks like Star Wars movies have gone another huge shakeup at Lucasfilm as two more films set in a galaxy, far, far away have been shelved. This time its the movies from Marvel Studios' boss Kevin Feige and director Patty Jenkins. Feige, who was producing his own Star Wars movie, and Patty who was set to direct the Rogue Squadron movie, it looks like neither of the films are moving forward at the studio. Patty Jenkins' Rogue Squadron Removed From Disney's Release Schedule, 'Star Wars' Spinoff's Date is Uncertain.

Check Out the Reports:

