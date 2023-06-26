Stranger Things actor Noah Schnapp, best known for portraying the character Will Byers, a closeted homosexual teenager on the science fiction series, announced that he is gay. Recently, the young actor shared a few pictures on Instagram attending his first pride parade. No doubt the actor looks happy and content. Stranger Things Star Noah Schnapp Comes Out As Gay, Shares Video on TikTok – WATCH.

Check Out Noah's Pictures Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Noah Schnapp (@noahschnapp)

