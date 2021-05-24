Taika Waititi, Rita Ora and Tessa Thompson were just spotted kissing, and it has put the Twitterati gone frenzy with several questions. In the photos it can be seen, Thor: Love and Thunder director Waititi sitting on a balcony with Ora and Thompson. The viral kissing pictures arrives just weeks after Ora and Waititi went public about their relationship. Reportedly, the three of them were chilling in the sun after following an all-night party in Sydney.

Check Out the Fans Reaction Below:

This Is A Win!

This is a win, win, win for #RitaOrahttps://t.co/wpMIhBzWAB — TSgt Kevin Edwards (Retired) 🇺🇸 (@KLE1967) May 24, 2021

Are They In An Open Relationship?

Are Rita Ora and Taika Waititi in an open relationship with Tessa Thompson? pic.twitter.com/SmxqwXN2lm — CarineK 's version. 💛 (@CarineK) May 23, 2021

I Like The Trio!

not judging cause i get it…but like what a trio https://t.co/XX6T9xVxh4 — spooky alyssa 👽 (@spookyalyssaa) May 24, 2021

Priceless Pictures!

Hahaha!

The Only Photo That Matters Right Now...

Let's Talk About Thor: Love and Thunder!

talk about Love and Thunder https://t.co/PDAw89ytW1 — Cesar Torres (@CeasarTowers) May 24, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)