What's cooking between Taylor Swift and Matty Healy? After sparking dating rumours, the duo were recently spotted getting cosy while on a romantic date. According to Page Six, Taylor and Matt were seen kissing and cuddling at a resto in New York City where “they sat next to each other at a banquette in the lounge." Well, we feel The 1975 frontman and Swift are very much into each other, right? Taylor Swift Papped With Rumoured Beau Matty Healy in Car Arriving at Her Nashville Condo (View Pics).

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy on Date:

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy spotted out for dinner with Jack Antonoff. pic.twitter.com/PCgOQToxav — Pop Base (@PopBase) May 11, 2023

