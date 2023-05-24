Taylor Swift unveils the deluxe edition of her album Midnights with an exciting twist. Titled Midnights: Til Dawn, this special edition includes a collaboration with Ice Spice on a revamped version of Karma, bringing a fresh perspective to the track. Furthermore, the album treats fans to the delightful addition of newly recorded lead vocals by Lana Del Rey on their collaborative song Snow on the Beach. Taylor Swift and Matty Healy Spotted Kissing in NYC Amid Dating Rumours (View Pics).

