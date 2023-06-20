Taylor Swift delighted fans by revealing the initial set of international tour destinations for her highly anticipated Eras Tour. The Grammy-winning artist will kick off the tour with three captivating performances at Mexico's Foro Sol stadium, commencing on August 24. From there, Swift will continue to captivate audiences in Argentina and Brazil, culminating in a grand finale show on November 26 at São Paulo's Allianz Parque and further will take ontto 2024. Adding to the excitement, the Latin American leg of the tour will feature the talented pop singer Sabrina Carpenter as a special guest. Swift took to Twitter to express her enthusiasm, promising more international dates to be announced soon. Taylor Swift and Matty Healy Spotted Kissing in NYC Amid Dating Rumours (View Pics).
Check Out The News Here:
View this post on Instagram
