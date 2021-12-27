The Batman is next years most anticipated film without a doubt. With Matt Reeves on board as the director, the movie is shaping up to be something extremely special. After two great trailers, the tradition continues as we again get a new look at the film. This time the trailer shows off the dynamic between Batman and Catwoman and how they will play into the plot. The trailer even hints at the Wayne's being corrupt and a few new scenes including The Riddler. The Batman is set to release on March 4, 2022.

Watch the Trailer:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)