The Flash has found itself in quite the unique positions as ever since the start of the year many celebs have just been showering it with praise. A film with a whole lot of controversy behind it, this is something new for comic book films as nothing from the genre has even come close to it in the last few years. So, with The Flash receiving so much publicity, lets take a look at some of the biggest celebs who have shared high praise for the movie. The Flash: Author Stephen King ‘Loved’ Ezra Miller's New DC Film, Says ‘It’s Heartfelt, Funny, and Eye-Popping’.

Jaden Smith

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jaden Smith (@c.syresmith)

Stephen King

I got an advance screening of THE FLASH today. As a rule I don't care a lot for superhero movies, but this one is special. It's heartfelt, funny, and eye-popping. I loved it. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) May 17, 2023

James Gunn

New trailer coming at 12 PM PT for this extraordinary film. #TheFlashMovie pic.twitter.com/h8uR0AVF6E — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 25, 2023

Ben Affleck

Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman made Ben Affleck 'want to play Batman again' after #TheFlash!#TheFlashMovie pic.twitter.com/ZaU6sJgF4T — The Flash Film News (@FlashFilmNews) March 28, 2023

Tom Cruise

Tom Cruise asked David Zaslav if he could watch ‘THE FLASH’ and he loved it. Cruise called Andy Muschietti to tell him “this is the kind of movie we need now.” (Source: https://t.co/qb1s4NBeQj) pic.twitter.com/4vtJSRyjF7 — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) March 17, 2023

