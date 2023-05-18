The Flash has found itself in quite the unique positions as ever since the start of the year many celebs have just been showering it with praise. A film with a whole lot of controversy behind it, this is something new for comic book films as nothing from the genre has even come close to it in the last few years. So, with The Flash receiving so much publicity, lets take a look at some of the biggest celebs who have shared high praise for the movie. The Flash: Author Stephen King ‘Loved’ Ezra Miller's New DC Film, Says ‘It’s Heartfelt, Funny, and Eye-Popping’.

Jaden Smith

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jaden Smith (@c.syresmith)

Stephen King 

James Gunn

Ben Affleck

Tom Cruise

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)