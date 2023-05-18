Horror great Stephen King watched the new DC film The Flash starring Ezra Miller and the American author says he loved the film. Stephen King took to Twitter to heap praises on The Flash. Taking to Twitter he wrote, "I got an advance screening of THE FLASH today. As a rule, I don't care a lot for superhero movies, but this one is special. It's heartfelt, funny, and eye-popping. I loved it." The Flash: Ezra Miller’s DC Movie To Release in India On June 15.

Check Out the Tweet Below:

I got an advance screening of THE FLASH today. As a rule I don't care a lot for superhero movies, but this one is special. It's heartfelt, funny, and eye-popping. I loved it. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) May 17, 2023

