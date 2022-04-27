Nine years after the release of Man of Steel, Michael Shannon has been confirmed to step into the role of General Zod once again. He will be returning as the iconic villain in The Flash which will also see the return of Michael Keaton as Batman. The Flash directed by Andres Mshcietti releases in cinemas on June 23, 2022 and stars Ezra Miller. Ezra Miller Arrested for Second Degree Assault in Hawaii Weeks After Being Charged With Disorderly Conduct.

Michael Shannon will return as Zod in #TheFlash pic.twitter.com/x40D0mkZPU — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) April 27, 2022

