After sharing a short glimpse of The Gray Man, the makers of Dhanush, Ryan Gosling's film are set to thrill the fans with the trailer. New posters from the film were released today (May 23) with the announcement of the upcoming trailer. Catch a more intense look at Russo Brothers' film tomorrow (May 24). The Gray Man: Netflix Unveils Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans’ First Look From the Russo Brothers' Film, Ana de Armas and Regé-Jean Page Make Striking Appearances.

Till Then, Check Out The Posters Below:

If you're starstruck by these posters, we CANNOT WAIT for you to see the trailer! 🔥#TheGrayMan trailer arrives tomorrow!!! pic.twitter.com/7ArQVSvo1N — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) May 23, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)