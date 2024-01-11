Isabela Merced is the latest addition to the cast of HBO's The Last of Us Season 2. Joining the previously announced Kaitlyn Dever as Abby and Young Mazino as Jesse, Merced takes on the role of Dina, Ellie's new romantic interest and Jesse's ex. Dina is portrayed as a free-spirited character whose loyalty to Ellie will be challenged by the harsh realities of their post-apocalyptic world. The Last Of Us Season 2: Young Mazino Cast as Jesse In Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey's HBO Series.

Isabela Merced In The Last Of Us Season 2:

