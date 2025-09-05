Joao Pedro vomited on the pitch after suffering an accidental collision with teammate Gabriel Martinelli during the Brazil vs Chile FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers on Friday, September 5. This incident happened in the 18th minute of the match when Joao Pedro collided with Gabriel Martinelli while chasing the ball. The Chelsea star copped a blow to his stomach, one that caused him to vomit on the pitch and be attended to by the medical professionals. Joao Pedro, however, recovered and returned to action before being subbed out in the 71st minute, with Kaio Jorge replacing him. Meanwhile, the Brazil National Football Team went on to register a 3-0 win over Chile. Brazil 3-0 Chile, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: Estevao, Lucas Paqueta, Bruno Guimaraes on Target as Selecao Register Dominant Victory (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Joao Pedro Vomits on Pitch

Joao Pedro vomited after accidentally being hit on his belly by Gabriel Martinelli. Was Martinelli sent by Arteta👀pic.twitter.com/FRCU6vwNXr — Dennoh (@CFC_dennoh) September 5, 2025

Joao Pedro Vomits After Collision With Gabriel Martinelli

🤮🇧🇷 JOAO PEDRO VOMITÓ EN PLENO PARTIDO El delantero tuvo un duro choque con su compañero Gabriel Martinelli y sufrió un golpe en su estómago pic.twitter.com/LgT6lSWldV — Diario Olé (@DiarioOle) September 5, 2025

