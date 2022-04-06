If fans were worried about the talks of studio interference affecting The Northman, then worry not. Early reactions for Robert Eggers' Viking revenge film are in, and it's being hailed as a masterpiece. Many are calling it Eggers' most accessible film to date, but still remaining true to his vision. Alexander Skarsgard and Nicole Kidman in particular are getting a lot of praise. Check out some of the reactions below.

all you need to know about The Northman — a $90 million viking revenge movie directed by Robert Eggers — is that every single moment of it feels like a $90 million viking revenge movie directed by Robert Eggers. — david ehrlich (@davidehrlich) April 5, 2022

There's a press embargo for THE NORTHMAN. Fortunately, we're not press. The film is incredible. Fully realized and epic, it reaffirms we're in the hands of a master filmmaker. Eggers is the one. pic.twitter.com/2oDggwqh6H — Beyond Fest (@BeyondFest) April 5, 2022

I've been a huge fan of Robert Eggers for years, but THE NORTHMAN is truly his masterpiece. Brutal, fearless, & audacious, it feels like the kind of cinematic epic we don't see very often anymore. It's a ferocious & stunning work of art & Alexander Skarsgård rules. #TheNorthman pic.twitter.com/Cs8Zgbktuc — Heather Wixson (@MMEFXBook out 10/20!) (@thehorrorchick) April 5, 2022

It’s a crying shame that THE NORTHMAN has been so criminally mishandled because it’s precisely what blockbuster cinema should aspire to, and still has the potential to be. Formally audacious but welcoming; easy to follow but not, simply, a guided tour. Five big ‘ol stars. Björk! pic.twitter.com/vXpDLOrU7b — Jack King (@jackarking) April 5, 2022

Wow. #TheNorthman was incredible. Robert Eggers at the top of his game. Stunning, shocking, jawdropping and unforgettable. Talks of studio interference were highly exaggerated; this is purely an Eggers movie through and through. It is truly a miracle that this movie exists. — ahmad (@thisisnotahmad) April 5, 2022

The Northman is spectacular. It’s surprisingly Eggers’ most accessible film, but no less immersive in its authentic feel. It’s a gripping revenge story that keeps its hand around your throat & visually stunning. Compelled me to whisper "holy shit!" several times. #TheNorthman pic.twitter.com/5VDbxIqU0s — Eric Eisenberg (@eeisenberg) April 5, 2022

Robert Eggers’ #TheNorthman is hauntingly visceral & super transfixing. You definitely won’t be able to take your eyes off this blood-soaked revenge tale. Alexander Skarsgård is a BEAST & ferocious throughout. Nicole Kidman has a couple scenes that floored me. Daring & devilish pic.twitter.com/9DMX3Mm4sq— Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) April 5, 2022

