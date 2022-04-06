If fans were worried about the talks of studio interference affecting The Northman, then worry not. Early reactions for Robert Eggers' Viking revenge film are in, and it's being hailed as a masterpiece. Many are calling it Eggers' most accessible film to date, but still remaining true to his vision. Alexander Skarsgard and Nicole Kidman in particular are getting a lot of praise. Check out some of the reactions below.

