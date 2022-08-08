It looks like its NDA breaking season as Rosario Dawson may have accidentally revealed that The Punisher might be returning and making his MCU debut. At a convention when asked by a fan, Dawson revealed how she just heard a day prior that The Punisher is happening again. Recently, actor Patton Oswalt also let it slip that a sequel to Eternals is in development with Chloe Zhao set to return as well. Eternals 2: Marvel Sequel Confirmed? Patton Oswalt Reveals Marvel is Making the Sequel With Chloe Zhao Returning as Director (Watch Video).

Watch the Video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)