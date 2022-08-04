It looks like Patton Oswalt might have ended up speaking too soon as the actor has confirmed that a sequel to Eternals is in it development as Marvel Studios. Not officially announced yet (however, folks are hoping for a D23 reveal), the actor who portrayed Pip the Troll in the Marvel film revealed that Chloe Zhao will be returning to direct the movie and Harry Styles' Starfox will be a part of it as well. Eternals Ending Explained: Decoding the Climax and Post-Credits Scenes to Chloe Zhao’s Marvel Film and How the Surprise Cameo Sets up The Sequel (SPOILER ALERT).

Watch The Video:

Patton Oswalt says Marvel officially announced it (they haven't) pic.twitter.com/sQMxKcUeLM — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) August 3, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)