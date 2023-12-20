Kate Winslet returns with a commanding role in HBO's new limited series, The Regime. Portraying a Chancellor in a European country, Winslet navigates power struggles amidst upheaval. Renowned for her empathetic portrayals, her depiction of this larger-than-life character sparks intrigue. The ensemble, featuring Matthias Schoenaerts, Guillaume Gallienne, Andrea Riseborough, Martha Plimpton, and Hugh Grant, promises exceptional performances. The Regime premieres on HBO and Max on March 3, 2024.. Kate Winslet's Mare Of East Town Finale Gets A Lot Of Praise From Fans Crashing HBO Max.

Watch The Regime Teaser:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)