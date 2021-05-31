The finale of Kate Winslet starrer Mare Of East Town was screened on HBO Max. People were so obsessed with her performance that they queued up to watch her one last time on the show in hordes. Resultant? HBO Max crashed. As per Hollywood Reporter, while users complained about the error messages specifically on the finale episode, other content on the service was playing fine. That does tell you how much people were looking forward to the finale.

Here's what the HBOMax tweeted

We’re aware some customers may be experiencing issues streaming #HBOMax and appreciate your patience as we work to resolve this as quickly as possible. — HBOMaxHelp (@HBOMaxHelp) May 31, 2021

Here's how people reacted to Kate Winslet's performance

Live shot of Kate Winslet refreshing HBO Max’s crashed website #MareOfEasttown pic.twitter.com/ysQI1hdCrm — Guthrie Graves-Fitzsimmons (@GuthrieGF) May 31, 2021

A knockout

The acting in #MareOfEasttown, especially in the finale, was stunning & deeply emotional. Kate Winslet & Julianne Nicholson knocked the wind out of me. Jean Smart was absolutely phenomenal as well. So well done. pic.twitter.com/HiP4uSmP8j — Jane Blatz (@Jane_Blatz) May 31, 2021

Emmy for Winslet, Please!

Please god kate winslet win an emmy for this artwork in #MareOfEasttown pic.twitter.com/cbdiDVEgEP — 𝑴𝒆𝒍 𝑻𝒓𝒖𝒎𝒑 𝑨𝒓𝒈𝒆𝒏𝒕𝒂(𝑷𝒂𝒓𝒐𝒅𝒚)💕 (@Lamelaniargenta) May 31, 2021

Getting better and better

A stunning and frankly heartbreaking finale to cap off a BRILLIANT show. Thank you #MareOfEasttown for providing us a weekly escape and for including us all in this small town community. And what an incredible job by Kate Winslet — she just gets better with every role. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/okrvDe5QGf — Liesel (@ellemceebee) May 31, 2021

Please make this a reality

So let's just save ourselves the trouble and give Kate Winslet every award now, ok? #MareOfEasttown pic.twitter.com/FWhJzNCfUf — Dreamflower (@dreamflower127) May 31, 2021

Outstanding is the word

The #MareofEasttownHBO ending is perfect. Crazy how the clues were there all along. What a series! The performances are exceptional. Kate Winslet is outstanding. pic.twitter.com/CT8IlR904u — Jazz Tangcay (@jazzt) May 31, 2021

