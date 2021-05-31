The finale of Kate Winslet starrer Mare Of East Town was screened on HBO Max. People were so obsessed with her performance that they queued up to watch her one last time on the show in hordes. Resultant? HBO Max crashed. As per Hollywood Reporter, while users complained about the error messages specifically on the finale episode, other content on the service was playing fine. That does tell you how much people were looking forward to the finale.

Here's what the HBOMax tweeted

Here's how people reacted to Kate Winslet's performance

A knockout

Emmy for Winslet, Please!

Getting better and better

Please make this a reality

Outstanding is the word

