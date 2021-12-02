Netflix has released the teaser of the South Korean language sci-fi mystery thriller series titled The Silent Sea. Starring Bae Doona and Gong Yoo, the show is scheduled to be released on Netflix on Christmas Eve. The teaser gives quite a riveting glimpse of the abandoned lunar base where a crew of astronauts gets stuck. Will they succeed to come back alive is what will see in the series!

The official logline of the series is: "Set in a future Earth that has undergone desertification, The Silent Sea is the story of the members of a special team sent to secure a mysterious sample from an abandoned research facility on the moon." The eight-episode series is an adaptation from the 2014 short film The Sea of Tranquility, written and helmed by Choi Hang-yong, who will also direct the show.

Take A Look At The Teaser Below:

