Actor Zachary Levi has talked about how the amped-up action, new worlds, stakes of mythological proportion, roster of aspirational heroes, exceedingly menacing villains and signature brand of humour made him sign on for the David F. Sandberg-directed Shazam! Fury of the Gods, an easy "yes" for him. Said Levi: "I thoroughly enjoyed the pitch before I even got to read the script!"

"When David and Henry told me what the whole concept of the second movie was going to be, I was in. I thought, 'These are great ingredients for building a really wonderful sequel to what we had already created,' so I was very excited about that and about getting back together with all of the cast and crew I loved so much, and it's just a really fun role to play." Zachary Levi Shares About His Time in Psych Ward After Having ‘Complete Mental Breakdown’.

"I mean, I get to be a Super Hero, and a really fun one at that." Shazam! Fury of the Gods stars returning cast members Zachary Levi, Asher Angel, Jack Dylan Grazer, Adam Brody. Joining the cast are Rachel Zegler, with Lucy Liu and Helen Mirren. Directed by David F. Sandberg, Warner Bros. Pictures is set to release the film pan India on March 17 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages.

