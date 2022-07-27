Netflix’s hit fantasy series The Witcher's latest season has reportedly halted production after lead star Henry Cavill tested positive for COVID-19. The reports further elaborates that the production on season 3 was stopped on July 25, when the makers were all set to shoot a big battle scene coming straight from the books.⁠ However, nothing official as of yet is announced. The Witcher Season 3: Henry Cavill, Freya Allan’s Hit Netflix Show Begins Production; Check Out First Pic from the Sets!

The Witcher Season 3 Production Halted:

