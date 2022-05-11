Thor: Love and Thunder is one of the most-anticipated MCU films currently. Ever since the release of its trailer, the fans have become even more excited to watch the film. The makers, too, are leaving no chance to hype the film. A new still of Chris Hemsworth has now surfaced online and it will definitely make your wait for the film hard. An exclusive still from the Entertainment magazine is making rounds where Thor is seen surrounded by fire with his hammer in his hand. Thor: Love and Thunder – First Look of Russell Crowe As Zeus Revealed in the Teaser.

Take A Look At The Photo Below:

A new look at Chris Hemsworth in ‘THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER’. pic.twitter.com/6bN7D7uWpJ — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) May 10, 2022

