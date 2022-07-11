With Thor: Love and Thunder out in theatres, many fans have taken an issue with the CGI and the editing of the film. Lo and behold, the director and the star of the film are doing the same by making fun of those elements. In a video from Vanity Fair where the breakdown of a scene from the movie was taking place, director Taika Waititi and Valkyrie star Tessa Thompson can be seen making fun of the VFX of Korg and the editing of the scene itself. Thor Love and Thunder Movie Review: Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman's Marvel Film is a Bumpy Ride With Occasional Sparks of Taika Waititi Charm (LatestLY Exclusive).

Taika Waititi and Tessa Thompson poke fun at #ThorLoveAndThunder’s editing and CGI in this excerpt from a Vanity Fair interview pic.twitter.com/KKTW2UvaRW — More Butter 🧈 (@morebuttertv) July 10, 2022

This video also premiered at a not so good time as Marvel Studios has found themselves in quite the pickle. The studio has reportedly been accused of mistreating its VFX workers with many calling them the "worst client to work for." Users on Twitter have taken an issue with the Vanity Fair video now as they call for CGI artists to unionise. Marvel 'Worst Client to Work For' as Per VFX Artistes, Refuse to Work With the Studios Due to Stress and Impossible Deadlines.

The nerve to do this when he's the one who decides how things look throughout the process, and the end product... VFX teams and other below the line workers do not get the respect, appreciation, pay or adequate work conditions they deserve. Unionization is needed. https://t.co/qnUK8UNzCE — Carolyn Hinds - It's the hypocrisy, for me. 🇧🇧 (@CarrieCnh12) July 11, 2022

I wish all digital vfx artists a very mass unionization https://t.co/RM7Ti96Tkl — Zane Schacht - Voice Goblin (@VoicesByZane) July 11, 2022

There is nothing VFX artists need more right now than to unionize en masse. https://t.co/FBaPoRlq7G — TheNewBolshevik ☭ (@Comrade_Cash) July 11, 2022

a director who made millions making fun of the work of overworked, underpaid VFX artists while only just realizing he left a bad take in his completed film https://t.co/Va4vTQBq9n — irene (@writtenbyirene) July 10, 2022

