Looks like the long-lasting (friendly) feud between Jimmy Kimmel and Matt Damon is not ending anytime soon. After recently, Damon called Kimmel an 'a**hole' at the premiere of his new film Air, the latter now has hit back. Well, when Jimmey at an event was quizzed what's his fave Matt film, the host replied, "Thor, because he was in it for four seconds." FYI, Damon had reprised his role as the God of Mischief from Ragnarok in Thor: Love and Thunder. Oscars 2023: Jimmy Kimmel Gets Ready for His Mission To Host in Top Gun Maverick Style With the Help of Jon Hamm, Charles Parnell and Billy Crystal (Watch Video).

Jimmy Kimmel Roasts Matt Damon:

