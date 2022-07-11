Lately Marvel has been criticised a lot for its shoddy CGI and it has even gotten more apparent with their recent projects. From She-Hulk having an uncanny valley effect to the VFX in Thor: Love and Thunder being very choppy, fans have been wondering exactly what has been going on with Marvel. Turns out, the VFX workers themselves are quite fed up with the movie studio as they are refusing to work with them now due to extreme stress and impossible deadlines. Supervisors have even called Marvel the "worst client to work for." Thor Love and Thunder Movie Review: Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman's Marvel Film is a Bumpy Ride With Occasional Sparks of Taika Waititi Charm (LatestLY Exclusive).

Workers at visual effects companies are refusing to work with Marvel Studios due to stress and impossible short deadlines. Some CGI supervisors even called Marvel Studios the “worst client to work for”. (Via: https://t.co/7xVoWdyybk) pic.twitter.com/V36ALJ0deY — The Hollywood Handle (@hollywoodhandle) July 10, 2022

You can check out the original Reddit thread as well that listed down the problems that arose while working with Marvel. A user on Twitter compiled it down below.

Ayo, this is what the MCU does to their employees 💀👀 pic.twitter.com/gQI7lByQRi — Ken Masters (@devsuperman1985) July 8, 2022

