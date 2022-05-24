The much-awaited trailer of Thor: Love and Thunder was dropped today and fans went gaga over Chris Hemsworth’s Thor and Natalie Portman’s avatar as Jane Foster. But what left everyone amazed is the first look, a clear look at the film’s main villain, Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher. His terrifying transformation as a scarred galactic killer has impressed Twitterati. Bale clearly did not disappoint the Marvel fans. Thor Love and Thunder Trailer: Chris Hemsworth’s Thor and Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster Rekindle Old Feelings Over Mjolnir; Christian Bale Is Striking As Gorr the Butcher.

Watch The Trailer Of Thor: Love And Thunder Below:

Christian Bale looks awesome in the new Thor movie pic.twitter.com/nByTYbmO6h — Keaton Howard, Goblin Enthusiast (@EvilKeaton) May 24, 2022

Perfect Marvel Villain

Christian Bale looks absolutely terrifying in Thor: Love and thunder. I’m glad they ain’t use CGI cause I know he’s finna act his heart out with dem facial features. Could be one of the greatest Marvel villains if I’m right mane! — basquiatbariii (@basquiatbarii) May 24, 2022

The Scarred Galactic Killer

Impressive

"In my humble opinion, we have probably the best villain that Marvel’s ever had in Christian Bale..." - Director Taika Waititi Gorr the God Butcher in #ThorLoveAndThunder. pic.twitter.com/6cdwUvXdYi — DR Movie News 📽 (@DRMovieNews1) May 24, 2022

A Killer Transformation

Christian Bale went from playing Batman to Gorr The God Butcher. pic.twitter.com/wbnHJ8rGms — BatKnight66 (@batknight66) May 24, 2022

